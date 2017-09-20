Listen to Connor Barwin talk about The War on Drugs and his Make The World Better Foundation on XPN Local

On Thursday, September 21st, the fourth annual Make The World Better Benefit Concert comes to The Dell Music Center, headlined by Philly psych rock heroes The War on Drugs playing their first hometown show in two and a half years.

On this segment from the WXPN Local Show this week, former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin — currently outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams — gave us a call to talk about the organization, its mission and vision, and how excited he is about The War on Drugs and their new album A Deeper Understanding. Listen to the segment below; tickets are still available for the concert, more information can be found here.

Comments