Bruce Springsteen releases live album from 1978 Houston show for Hurricane Relief

Good news for fans of The Boss as well as giving to those in need; Bruce Springsteen has released a 26-track recording from a 1978 live show in Houston, with all of the revenue going to MusiCare’s hurricane relief fund. There have been video bootlegs of this show circulating in the past, but this is the first full-concert audio-only release. As well as being available for digital download, CDs of the show will be available beginning on October 9th. Watch “Badlands” from the concert below, and purchase the recording here.
Comments
- Categorized Under: