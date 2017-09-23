R.I.P. Charles Bradley, the Screaming Eagle of Soul, gone at age 68

Very sad news to report this afternoon; charismatic soul singer Charles Bradley has passed away at age 68. According to a post on Bradley’s Facebook Page:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley.

Mr. Bradley was truly grateful for all the love he’s received from his fans and we hope his message of love is remembered and carried on. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:

– All-Stars Project: https://allstars.org

– Music Unites: http://www.musicunites.org

Earlier this year, Bradley canceled fall tour plans as he underwent treatment for liver cancer. A favorite around the WXPN and World Cafe universe, he is vet of the XPoNential Music Festival, most recently performing this summer. Below, watch Bradley and his Extraordinaries play “How Long,” and “Changes” on the River Stage this summer. You can also listen to his May, 2016 performance and interview on World Cafe below.

Rest in Peace, Charles. You brought so much love and light and joy into so many people’s lives.

Comments