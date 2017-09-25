Get a look inside Live Nation’s renovations Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House

Earlier this year, Live Nation signed a contract to lease the Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House on 858 N. Broad Street in order to renovate it and turn it into their next big concert venue. With construction well underway, the historic theater is set to reopen as early as the end of 2018, and last week the folks at Curbed Philly got an inside look at the new venue.

The Met has been considered all types of venues – everything from a movie theater to a circus to, most recently, a church. Live Nation says they plan to host an average of two shows a week, bringing in big names like Louis C.K. and Mary J. Blige. Developer Eric Blumenfeld plans to put $35 million behind the restoration, which will bring the Met up to speed with Live Nation’s other notable theaters around the city, The Tower in Upper Darby and The Fillmore Philadelphia in Fishtown.

Take a look at more via Curbed Philly here.

