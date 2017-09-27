Slomo Sapiens to Skull Eclipses, Shannen Moser to Strand of Oaks: Scenes from the inaugural Philly Music Fest

By
Ceramic Animal | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com

This past weekend, the inaugural Philly Music Fest touched down at World Cafe Live, filling the venue’s upstairs and downstairs stages with two nights of performances by local artists. Highlights included dazzling late-night performances by headliners Cayetana and Strand of Oaks, packed-floor upstairs sets by Harmony Woods and Ivy Sole, the live debut of Skull Eclipses — the experimental hiphop project of Lushlife and Botany — and much more.

In the mix were foodies, artists and crafters, musicians in the audience watching the musicians onstage, and a couple top-secret stripped down performances for VIP ticket holders. 26 artists performed in total, money was raised for LiveConnections, and you can take a look at scenes from the weekend care of ace Key photographer Rachel Del Sordo.To see more of her work, check out her website, and give her Instagram a follow. 

Slomo Sapiens | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Kississippi | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Harmony Woods | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Chris Kasper | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Eric Slick | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Dominic watching Eric Slick | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Abi Reimold | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Hello Shark VIP Session | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Skull Eclipses | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Work Drugs | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
West Philadelphia Orchestra | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Cayetana | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Tiny Hueman | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Sea Offs | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Dominic | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Sixteen Jackies | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Wall of Federal Donuts | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Cheerleader | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Local Smokes | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Shannen Moser | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Sports | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Slaughter Beach, Dog | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Slaughter Beach, Dog | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Ivy Sole | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Steve Gunn | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
New Sound Brass | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
New Sound Brass | photo by Rachel Del Sordo for WXPN | racheldelsordophotography.com
Strand of Oaks | photo by Katie Tapman for WXPN
