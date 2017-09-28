Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile provide comfort and compassion with their new single, “Continental Breakfast”

Indie singer-songwriter heavyweights Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile have returned with another teaser of their upcoming collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice, coming out October 13th. The new “Continental Breakfast” is a worthy follow-up to Barnett and Vile’s lead single “Over Everything”; their vocal chemistry is great and they exhibit an ability to mix back and forth lyrical dialogue with seamless harmony-based choruses. Both artists have established themselves as two of the more influential songwriters in the indie rock scene, so this album is shaping up to be a tour de force.

Barnett and Vile also released a video for the new song that lets us take a peek into the dynamic between the artists and their family and friends in the comfort of their own homes. The video depicts the singers in a very mature, ultra-personal setting with Barnett and Vile interacting with their significant others and friends in a uniquely natural way that fans may not be able to envision when they’re used to seeing them onstage. “Continental Breakfast” itself is a song about the beauty of simplicity and the importance of the relationships we hold dear to us as human beings, and Barnett hammers this home by singing, “I cherish my intercontinental friendships / We talk it over continental breakfast / In a hotel in East bumble-wherever.”

Listen to “Continental Breakfast” and watch the video below. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile perform live at The Tower Theater in Philadelphia on November 3rd; tickets and more information on the show can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

Lotta Sea Lice Tracklisting:

1. Over Everything

2. Let It Go

3. Fear Is Like A Forest

4. Outta The Woodwork

5. Continental Breakfast

6. On Script

7. Blue Cheese

8. Peepin’ Tom

9. Untogether

