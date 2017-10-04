Just Announced: Run the Jewels and Mitski join Lorde’s April show at Wells Fargo

Teenage strange-pop superstar Lorde is coming to Wells Fargo this April 2nd, which is some pretty flippin’ cool stuff on its own. But nope, someone must’ve said, we must make it even more wildly awesome. And then they casually added Run the Jewels and Mitski to the bill to completely rock the socks off of all the people.

I know it’s strange to hear good news nowadays, but this is a real thing. So now, our next step, of course, is to pray to the majestic, magical stars for a collab that will leave all of us completely and utterly shook.

While we continue to marvel over the insane beauty of this lineup, go and snatch those tickets up over at the XPN Concert Calendar. Then, jam to the artist’s tunes below.







