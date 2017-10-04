Watch The National honor Tom Petty with “Damaged by Love” cover

In the two days following his passing, fans and other musicians alike have come together in an outpouring of support and appreciation for Tom Petty‘s impact on music. Among the heartfelt tributes are plenty of Petty covers, and this one from indie rock favorites The National, shared by the band on Instagram, features a quiet and intimate interpretation of “Damaged by Love” performed by frontman Matt Berninger and guitarist Bryce Dessner.

The song, which comes from Petty’s 2006 album Highway Companion, fits the somber and reflective mood we’ve all been feeling since Petty’s death, and shows us a glimpse of the influence his music had on other musicians. It’s a fitting remembrance for the legendary artist.

The National were recently in town for an NPR Music First Listen Live performance of their new album Sleep Well Beast. The band returns to Philly in December for a sold out show at the Kimmel Center.

Read The Key’s tribute to Tom Petty here. Watch The National’s cover via Instagram below. Aaron Dessner also shared a clip of Beringer dancing along to Petty’s original recording.

Damaged by Love singing Petty songs all day long. Thank you for all this incredible music. A post shared by Bryce Dessner (@brycedessner) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

