Just Announced: Sam Smith will headline Wells Fargo Center next summer

Sam Smith | Courtesy of Capitol Records

While you were sleeping, Sam Smith was making moves. After re-emerging last month with “Too Good At Goodbyes,” his first new music in two years, the multi-award winning UK singer-songwriter announced details on The Thrill of It All, his sophomore album, due out November 3rd via Capitol Records. Pre-orders are available here, and Smith’s too-perfect vinyl selfie with the album cover is below.

With the album announcement comes news of a full North American tour next summer, with a headlining stop at the Wells Fargo Center on July 4th. Tickets and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

There’s also a new single called “Pray,” a mellow and moving, gospel-tinged counterpart to the soaring pop of “Too Good at Goodbyes.” Check it out below.

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Tour Dates
6/18 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
6/19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
6/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
6/23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
6/26 Boston, MA TD Garden
6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
6/29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
7/3 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
7/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
7/6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
7/7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
7/10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center
7/11 Orlando, FL Amway Center
7/13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
7/14 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
7/17 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
7/18 Houston, TX Toyota Center
7/20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
7/21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
7/25 Monterrey, MEX Arena Monterrey
7/27 Mexico City, MEX Palacio de los Deportes
8/14 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
8/15 Chicago, IL United Center
8/17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
8/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
8/21 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
8/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
8/28 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
8/29 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
8/31 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
9/1 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
9/4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
9/5 San Jose, CA SAP Center
9/7 Portland, OR Moda Center
9/8 Seattle, WA KeyArena
9/10 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
9/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
9/13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

