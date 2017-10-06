Just Announced: Sam Smith will headline Wells Fargo Center next summer

While you were sleeping, Sam Smith was making moves. After re-emerging last month with “Too Good At Goodbyes,” his first new music in two years, the multi-award winning UK singer-songwriter announced details on The Thrill of It All, his sophomore album, due out November 3rd via Capitol Records. Pre-orders are available here, and Smith’s too-perfect vinyl selfie with the album cover is below.



Hey Beautiful People, we are one step closer to the birth of my second musical child. Holding the ‘The Thrill Of It All’ vinyl in my hand is the moment this all becomes real & scary. I hope you love 'Pray' as much as I do, I hope it becomes your friend in those deep dark nights of confusion & loneliness. Love you all so fucking much xoxo A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

With the album announcement comes news of a full North American tour next summer, with a headlining stop at the Wells Fargo Center on July 4th. Tickets and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

There’s also a new single called “Pray,” a mellow and moving, gospel-tinged counterpart to the soaring pop of “Too Good at Goodbyes.” Check it out below.

My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news… My second album 'The Thrill Of It All' is yours November 3rd!! You can pre-order now and find out about live shows at samsmithworld.com xx A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Tour Dates

6/18 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

6/19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

6/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

6/23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

6/26 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

7/3 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

7/6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

7/7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

7/11 Orlando, FL Amway Center

7/13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

7/14 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

7/17 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

7/18 Houston, TX Toyota Center

7/20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

7/21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

7/25 Monterrey, MEX Arena Monterrey

7/27 Mexico City, MEX Palacio de los Deportes

8/14 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/15 Chicago, IL United Center

8/17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

8/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8/21 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

8/28 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/29 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/31 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

9/1 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

9/4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

9/5 San Jose, CA SAP Center

9/7 Portland, OR Moda Center

9/8 Seattle, WA KeyArena

9/10 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

9/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

9/13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

