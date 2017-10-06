Tash Sultana delivers a mind-blowing performance at Union Transfer

A sold out crowd warmly welcomed Tash Sultana to Union Transfer yesterday evening. Sultana, a twenty two year old multi-instrumentalist from Melbourne, Australia, has been making waves all across the globe with her jaw-dropping one woman show, as well as her debut EP Notion. She employs sound looping to build layers of melody and rhythm onstage, giving the illusion of a full band when, in fact, its just her. This technique, mixed with mind-blowing guitar performances left the audience speechless.

Accompanying Tash Sultana on this tour was fellow Melbourne natives The Peirce Brothers. Their upbeat folky tune got the crowd hype and ready for more. Get a look at the show in the photo gallery below.

Comments