Listen to Emily Saliers’ World Cafe session ahead of Thursday’s show

After over three decades creating iconic, memorable music as one half of Indigo Girls, Emily Saliers has struck out on her own with debut solo album Murmuration Nation, out now. Saliers recently stopped by World Cafe to play a few songs from the record; you can stream her full performance and inspiring conversation with Talia Schlanger below via NPR Music, and watch the video of Saliers playing “Fly” right here in the XPN Performance Studio via VuHaus.

Saliers describes that the name Murmuration Nation comes from the naturalist term for a flock of starlings, and for the purpose of the album she sees it through a political lens, as a metaphor for social change in America following last year’s election. The 12-track record features Saliers’ warm and familiar voice in proud prominence, though the singer’s influences for the album range from the folk she’s known for to R&B, rap and hip-hop. Murmuration Nation also includes guest appearances by the likes of Lucy Wainwright Roche, Jonatha Brooke and Jennifer Nettles.

This Thursday, Emily Saliers returns to Philadelphia, this time for a full concert at World Cafe Live. Find tickets and more information on the show on the XPN Concert Calendar.

And In case the news of Saliers’ solo album had you worried, Indigo Girls are still alive and well. Other half of the duo Amy Ray has 6 solo records to her name. Indigo Girls played XPN Fest in 2015; revisit their set here.

