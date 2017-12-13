Just Announced: The War on Drugs and Sturgill Simpson are your XPNFest 2018 Saturday headliners

Philadelphia-rooted space rock titans The War On Drugs will join Kentucky country songwriter and storyteller Sturgill Simpson as Saturday night headliners for the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival.

For Adam Granduciel and his bandmates in The War on Drugs, this will be their third XPNFest. The band first played in 2008, opening up the weekend on the Marina Stage in support of Wagonwheel Blues. They returned in 2012 with Slave Ambient under their belts, and after breaking out with Lost in the Dream in 2014 and reaching new heights with this year’s A Deeper Understanding, they will return to headline the stage of the BB&T Pavilion on Saturday, July 28th.

While this is Simpson’s first XPNFest, he previously appeared on the David Dye-curated World Cafe showcase at the Philadelphia Folk Festival in 2014; his third album, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, was released in 2016 and won a Grammy award for Best Country Album.

New Orleans favorites Preservation Hall Jazz Band will also play an opening set. Tickets for the reserved seats at BB&T go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10 a.m. via LiveNation. For more information, check the XPNFest website, and look for more artist announcements in early 2018.

