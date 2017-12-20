Listen to the XPN Local Home for the Holidays special

Once again, I had the opportunity to curate and host a holiday show for XPN members and listeners. Thanks to Glenn Barratt and Lizanne Knott for inviting us back to Morning Star Studios to record this session. It’s such a warm and welcoming studio and the local artists love performing there.

I’ve wanted to do an In The Round Home for the Holidays special and it finally happened at this session!! I also decided to invite a few of our wonderful local artists who have been part of the XPN Musicians On Call program.

David Falcone has been with us from the beginning and he kicks off the show; Lisa Bouchelle is another MOC artist that stops by Children’s Hospital. Andrea Nardello has participated in our annual XPN MOC 5 k Run. Her first run was in memory of another MOC performer, Dante Bucci, who left us much too soon; we will always remember his kind heart and big smile. Also joining us for the holiday show are local artists Ross Bellenoit, Skip Denenberg, and Aaron Parnell Brown.

I hope you enjoy the program, and if you want more information on XPN Musicians On Call and the healing power of music, click here.

Comments