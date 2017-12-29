Listen to XPN’s 25 most-played songs of 2017

As the year draws to a close, the WXPN programming staff crunched the numbers on its playlist to determine the songs that filled its airwaves the most. The resulting top 25, which you can check out below, is a nice snapshot of what the station is all about: singer-songwriters and indie rock, psychedelia and Americana, a little bit of jazz and modern rock, fresh faces and industry vets alike.

There’s a bit of bias towards the stuff that’s been out there longer, of course; tracks by glam rocking Austinites Sweet Spirit and experimental Australian guitarist Tash Sultana, which were first played last winter, rank higher than, say, The War on Drugs, or Phoebe Bridgers, who have only been in the mix since late summer.

Whatever the case, though, these are 25 fantastic songs that are absolutely worth taking out for another spin. We’re interested to see how many of them will appear again in the listener-voted Top 50, which broadcasts on WXPN on New Year’s Eve afternoon.

25. Hurray For the Riff Raff — “Hungry Ghost”

24. Flo Morrissey & Matthew E. White — “Look At What The Light Did Now”

23. Earl St. Clair — “Ain’t Got It Like That”

22. The War on Drugs — “Holding On”

21. Laura Marling — “Wild Fire”

20. Foxygen — “Follow the Leader”

19. Waxahatchee — “Silver”

18. Phoebe Bridgers — “Motion Sickness”

17. The Lone Bellow — “Time’s Always Leaving”

16. Preservation Hall Jazz Band — “Santiago”

15. The Killers — “The Man”

14. Mondo Cozmo — “Automatic”

13. Ron Gallo — “Young Lady, You’re Scaring Me”

12. The Afghan Whigs — “Demon in Profile”

11. Ryan Adams — “Do You Still Love Me?”

10. The Record Company — “Baby I’m Broken”

9. Lana Del Rey — “Love”

8. Matthew Logan Vazquez — “Same”

7. Sweet Spirit — “The Power”

6. Portugal. The Man — “Feel It Still”

5. Spoon — “Can I Sit Next To You”

4. The National — “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”

3. Spoon — “Hot Thoughts”

2. Tash Sultana — “Jungle”

1. Chicano Batman — “Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)”

