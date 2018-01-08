Just Announced: David Byrne and Sylvan Esso will take the stage Friday night at XPN Fest

Joining your 2018 XPoNential Fest Saturday headliners, The War on Drugs and Sturgill Simpson, we now welcome (drum roll, please..) David Byrne and Sylvan Esso to kick off the BB&T Pavilion stage on Friday night, July 27th.

Since the Talking Heads days, the man, the myth, the legend David Byrne has thrived as an all-around media renaissance man, along with establishing a solid solo career. His last visit to Philly was back in 2012 for a collaborative tour with St. Vincent, where he reportedly gained inspiration for a new kind of stage set-up. Expect this along with some new tunes this July as Byrne is set to release new material in 2018.

Electro folk-pop duo, Sylvan Esso, bypassed a sophomore slump with the release of the humor-strung and self-aware pop album, What Now, back in April — then bringing that energy to Philly with a wildly fun and electric performance at Union Transfer back in May.

Tickets for the pavilion seating go on sale to the public on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. For more updates and info, check out the XPN Fest website.



