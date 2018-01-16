Listen to Dr. Dog’s brand new single “Listening In,” see them at Festival Pier on June 23rd

After a quiet year and change, Philly rock five-piece Dr. Dog is back with a new single, a new album on the way and a tour that has the band headlining Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing on Saturday, June 23rd; Philly house show scene favorite (Sandy) Alex G opens the night.

The new single from the band’s forthcoming tenth album Critical Equation, out on Thirty Tigers on April 27th, marks a surprising first impression from the band; “Listening In” is dark, it’s pensive, unrelentingly so. As I wrote on NPR Music’s Songs We Love this morning, “It’s the moment of realization just before emotional trauma hits home; it’s a sadness so profound that it can’t be spun into a lighthearted song.”

The record was produced by Gus Seyffert, and recorded at Dr. Dog’s Mt. Slippery studio in Clifton Heights, PA. The band kicks off its 2018 tour in Phoneix on March 2nd, and will be joined on various legs by Kyle Craft and Son Little, before (Sandy) Alex G comes on board in June. Check out the full run of dates below, along with the Critical Equation cover art, and get tickets and more information on the Festival Pier show at the XPN Concert Calendar.

Tour Dates

MAR 2 — McDowell Mountain Music Fest — Phoenix, AZ

APR 6 — Rhythm N Blooms Festival — Knoxville, TN

APR 6 — Mercury Ballroom — Kyle Craft — Louisville, KY %

APR 7 — Rhythm N Blooms Festival — Knoxville, TN

APR 8 — Rhythm N Blooms Festival — Knoxville, TN %

APR 8 — The Blue Note — Columbia, MO %

APR 9 — George’s Majestic Lounge — Fayetteville, AR %

APR 10 — The Lyric — Oxford, MS %

APR 12 — Soul Kitchen — Mobile, AL %

APR 13 — The Plaza Live — Orlando, FL %

APR 14 — Culture Room — Ft Lauderdale, FL %

APR 15 — Ponte Vedra Concert Hall — Ponte Vedra Beach, FL %

APR 17 — Music Farm — Charleston, SC %

APR 18 — Cat’s Cradle — Carrboro, NC

APR 19 — The National — Richmond, VA %

APR 20 — Jefferson Theater — Charlottesville, VA %

MAY 2 — House of Blues — Boston, MA ^

MAY 4 — Majestic Theater — Detroit, MI ^

MAY 5 — Riviera Theatre — Chicago, IL ^

MAY 6 — Palace Theatre — St. Paul, MN ^

MAY 8 — Turner Hall Ballroom — Milwaukee, WI ^

MAY 10 — Cain’s Ballroom — Tulsa, OK ^

MAY 11 — Granada Theater — Dallas, TX ^

MAY 12 — Moody Theater — Austin, TX ^

MAY 13 — White Oak Music Hall — Houston, TX ^

MAY 14 — The Rustic — San Antonio, TX

MAY 16 — Joy Theater — New Orleans, LA

MAY 17 — Iron City — Birmingham, AL

MAY 18 — The Tabernacle — Atlanta, GA

MAY 19 — Pisgah Brewing Co. — Black Mountain, NC

JUN 1 — Observatory — Santa Ana, CA &

JUN 2 — Observatory North Park — San Diego, CA &

JUN 5 — Theatre at the Ace Hotel — Los Angeles, CA &

JUN 7 — Fox Theater — Oakland, CA &

JUN 8 — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall — Portland, OR &

JUN 9 — The Moore Theatre — Seattle, WA

JUN 11 — The Depot — Salt Lake City, UT

JUN 13 — Ogden Theatre — Denver, CO &

JUN 14 — Ogden Theatre — Denver, CO &

JUN 16 — Egyptian Room — Indianapolis, IN &

JUN 17 — Stage AE — Pittsburgh, PA &

JUN 19 — Brooklyn Steel — Brooklyn, NY &

JUN 20 — Brooklyn Steel — Brooklyn, NY &

JUN 22 — Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts — Vienna, VA &

JUN 23 — Festival Pier — Philadelphia, PA &

% = with Kyle Craft

^ = with Son Little

& = with (Sandy) Alex G

