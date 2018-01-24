Just Announced: Elton John will bid Philly goodbye in ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

At a New York press conference with Anderson Cooper this morning, the Sir Elton John announced his retirement from touring. But don’t worry, not just yet. You can still say your goodbyes to the music legend’s live show as he’s soon embarking on a whopping 300-show run, dubbed the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

In a live-streamed video from the conference, John explains his reasoning to stop touring. He states, “My priorities have changed in my life. Ten years ago, if you’d have said I’m gonna stop touring, I’d have said, ‘No no, I’m a working musician. I always play.’ But we had children and that changed our lives.”

“I don’t want to go out with a whimper. I want to go out with a bang,” John followed. “It’ll be the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.” Don’t miss out on your last chance to bellow along to “Tiny Dancer” in concert, when the tour kicks off this September at Allentown’s PPL Center and stays for two stops at Philly’s Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets go on sale February 2nd at 10 AM. Find info on the Philly shows here and check out the rest of the tour dates below.

Elton John US Tour Dates

September 8 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

September 11 & 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center

September 15 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 16 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

September 19 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

September 21 & 22 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

September 25 & 26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

September 29 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

October 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 18 & 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 26 & 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

November 2 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

November 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

November 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 23 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

November 24 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

November 27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 30 & December 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

December 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

December 8 & 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

December 12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

December 14 & 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

January 11, 2019 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

January 12, 2019 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

January 15, 2019 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 16, 2019 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

January 18, 2019 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

January 19, 2019 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

January 22 & 23, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

January 26, 2019 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

January 29, 2019 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 7, 2019 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

February 9, 2019 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 12, 2019 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

February 13, 2019 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 19, 2019 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

February 21, 2019 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 27, 2019 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

March 1, 2019 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 8, 2019 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 12, 2019 – Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena

March 13, 2019 – Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Comments