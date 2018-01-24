Just Announced: Elton John will bid Philly goodbye in ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

At a New York press conference with Anderson Cooper this morning, the Sir Elton John announced his retirement from touring. But don’t worry, not just yet. You can still say your goodbyes to the music legend’s live show as he’s soon embarking on a whopping 300-show run, dubbed the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.
In a live-streamed video from the conference, John explains his reasoning to stop touring. He states, “My priorities have changed in my life. Ten years ago, if you’d have said I’m gonna stop touring, I’d have said, ‘No no, I’m a working musician. I always play.’ But we had children and that changed our lives.”
“I don’t want to go out with a whimper. I want to go out with a bang,” John followed. “It’ll be the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.” Don’t miss out on your last chance to bellow along to “Tiny Dancer” in concert, when the tour kicks off this September at Allentown’s PPL Center and stays for two stops at Philly’s Wells Fargo Center.
Tickets go on sale February 2nd at 10 AM. Find info on the Philly shows here and check out the rest of the tour dates below.
Elton John US Tour Dates
September 8 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
September 11 & 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center
September 15 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 16 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
September 19 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
September 21 & 22 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
September 25 & 26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 29 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
October 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
October 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
October 18 & 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 26 & 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
November 2 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
November 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
November 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 23 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
November 24 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
November 27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
November 28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
November 30 & December 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
December 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
December 8 & 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
December 12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
December 14 & 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
January 11, 2019 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
January 12, 2019 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
January 15, 2019 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 16, 2019 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
January 18, 2019 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
January 19, 2019 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
January 22 & 23, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
January 26, 2019 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
January 29, 2019 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 7, 2019 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
February 9, 2019 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 12, 2019 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
February 13, 2019 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 19, 2019 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
February 21, 2019 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
February 27, 2019 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
March 1, 2019 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 8, 2019 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 12, 2019 – Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena
March 13, 2019 – Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena
March 15, 2019 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
