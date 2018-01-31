XPN Fest headliner David Byrne collabs with Oneohtrix Point Never on new track, “This Is That”

Before David Byrne burns down the house this summer at this year’s XPN Fest — haa bet he never gets that one — the music icon will release a new album titled American Utopia on March 9th via Todomundo/Nonesuch. And before then, you can listen to one of the new tracks right now as he’s just shared “This Is That” with BBC Radio.

Created in collaboration with Brooklyn-based experimental musician / composer Oneohtrix Point Never, “This Is That” definitely fuses in some techno vibes as it steadily treads along in its otherworldly space. Listen to the new track and following interview here (song at 1:51.)

Find info on tickets and more for the July 27th headlining show over at the XPN Fest website. Then, jam to the few-weeks-back XPN Gotta Hear Song of the Week, “Everybody’s Coming to My House,” below.

Comments