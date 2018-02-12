Bill Murray, Jan Vogler and Friends bring New Worlds collaboration to The Kimmel this April

A lady that was born in Venezuela, a lady that was born in communist China, a man that was born in communist East Berlin, and a fella from around Chicago walk into a studio. No, this isn’t the beginning of a Bill Murray joke, but rather a Bill Murray collaboration project between all the aforementioned characters.

A project born out of curiosity for each other’s crafts, Bill Murray, Jan Vogler, & Friends joined forces to record the 13-track album, New Worlds, which the group is now touring behind. Raised on opposite ends of the globe, Murray and Vogler build this transatlantic connector to showcase core American values through literature and music.

Lyrically drawing from Porgy and Bess and Van Morrison, to West Side Story and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, vocalist Bill Murray is accompanied by creative partner Jan Vogler on cello, Mira Wang on violin, and Vanessa Perez on piano. Murray describes the creation of this project as the same way you’d make a dinner, “We all chipped in,” Murray described to NPR’s Rachel Martin.

No joke, this performance is sure to be an incredible intersection of great music and great literature.

Tickets for the April 4th performance at The Kimmel Center go on sale this Friday, February 16th at 10 a.m. View the trailer for the show below, and consult XPN’s Concert Calendar for more information and tickets for the performance.

