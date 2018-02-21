David Bowie’s classic Aladdin Sane will be reissued for its 45th anniversary

David Bowie disrupted the music industry with his passion for reinvention and transformation. He was a luminary of music, and 2018 marks the 45th anniversary of David Bowie’s sixth studio album Aladdin Sane. The icon released the LP on April 20th, 1973 so it makes sense for Parlophone to release the reissue on April 20th.

Pressed onto silver vinyl, the remastered limited edition LP will only be available to purchase in brick and mortar retail stores.

At the same time, Bowie’s remastered edition of CHANGESTWOBOWIE, made in 1981, will be released as a CD, digital, vinyl and will also be available through streaming services and digital stores.

Below you can listen to David Bowie’s 1973 album Aladdin Sane; more details on the reissue can be found on Bowie’s website.

Aladdin Sane Limited Edition Silver Vinyl

Side One:

Watch That Man Aladdin Sane Drive-In Saturday Panic In Detroit Cracked Actor

Side Two:

Time The Prettiest Star Let’s Spend The Night Together The Jean Genie Lady Grinning Soul

