Listen to “Good Kisser” from Lake Street Dive’s new album Free Yourself Up, see them at The Fillmore

Boston quartet Lake Street Dive will be releasing their second album Free Yourself Up with Nonesuch Records on May 4th. On the same day, the band is kicking off their tour in Boston, and they’ll play Philadelphia a week into it, May 12th at the Fillmore.

As the follow-up to their 2016 album Side Pony, the new Free Yourself Up is an intimate collaboration of ten tracks that shows another side of the multi-genre band. LSD is known for their fresh, soulful sound, incorporating genres such as jazz, alternative, classic rock, R&B and pop. For Free Yourself Up, the band wanted to explore even further with different musical textures and tones, so they drafted keyboardist Akie Bermiss to join them in the studio as well as on stage. The shift is evident in their newest single “Good Kisser,” which you can check out a live video of below.

Tickets for Lake Street Drive’s upcoming tour will be on sale this Friday, May 2nd, and with every ticket purchased online for headline shows, you’ll be gifted with a copy of Free Yourself Up. Check out “Good Kisser” below and scan the band’s 2018 tour schedule.

Lake Street Dive Tour Dates:

May 4 – Boston, MA The Sinclair*

May 5 – Turners Falls, MA Shea Theater*

May 6 – Kingston, NY Ulster Performing Arts Center*

May 8 – Burlington, VT Higher Ground*

May 9 – New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall*

May 10 – Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel*

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore*

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls*

May 15 – Chicago, IL Thalia Hall*

May 17 – St. Paul, MN Palace Theater^

May 18 – Des Moines, IA Simon Estes^

May 19 – St. Louis, MO The Pageant^

May 21 – Albuquerque, NM Kimo Theater

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA Ford Theater*

May 24 – Anaheim, CA House of Blues*

May 25 – San Francisco, CA The Fillmore*

May 27 – Napa Valley, CA Bottle Rock Festival

May 29 – Vancouver, BC Commodore*

May 30 – Seattle, WA Showbox at the Market*

June 1 – Ogden, UT Ogden Music Festival

June 23 – Ottawa, ONT Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 25 – Toronto, ONT Toronto Jazz Festival

June 28 – Rochester, NY International Jazz Festival

July 8 – Marshfield, MA Levitate Festival

September 6 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 11 – London, UK 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Free Yourself Up Track List:

Baby Don’t Leave Me Alone With My Thoughts

Good Kisser

Shame, Shame, Shame

I Can Change

Dude

Red Light Kisses

Doesn’t Even Matter Now

You Are Free

Musta Been Something

Hang On

