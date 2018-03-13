XPNFest 2018 brings Josh Ritter, Margo Price, Bermuda Triangle, Phoebe Bridgers and more to Wiggins Park

The Wiggins Park lineup of the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival was rolled out today, and it will bring veteran singer-songwriter Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band to the Camden Waterfront this July, along with country breakout Margo Price, the Nashville trio Bermuda Triangle (featuring Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser) and returning festival favorites The Lone Bellow.

Also in the mix on July 27, 28 and 29 will be roots rockers Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real, Hiss Golden Messenger and JD McPherson; indie favorites Phoebe Bridgers, Sunflower Bean, Mondo Cozmo and Lo Moon; Afrobeat torch-bearers Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, who played the Wiggins Park River Stage in 2016; and New Orleans party rockers Tank and the Bangas, whose contagious energy won them NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert last year.

Locals on the lineup include funk band Swift Technique and power popsters Hurry, both of whom are making up for rained-out sets from last year’s festival. In the time since, Hurry has released a beautiful new album called Every Little Thought, via local label Lame-O Records.

Also in the mix are Courtney Marie Andrews, Mt. Joy, Jupiter & Okwess, and Devon Gilfillian. Three day passes for the festival go on sale today at 10; more information can be found at XPNFest.org. Below, listen to music from all of the artists on the lineup.

Comments