Just Announced: CAKE and Ben Folds’ summer tour kicks off at the Mann Center in August

90s alt rock stars CAKE, who donate trees to their fans and Ben Folds, who is also a prestigious photographer on the side, are joining forces for a double headlining tour this summer. They’ll play a total of eight shows, kicking off in Philly with a stop at the Mann Center and rounding out in Indianapolis.

The last release from CAKE was 2011’s Showroom of Compassion, and Ben Folds last solo project was 2015’s So There with yMusic. Tickets and more information on the Mann Center show can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

Tour Dates:

08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

08/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/19 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater

08/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bank Center

08/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park

Comments