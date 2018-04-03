Just Announced: CAKE and Ben Folds’ summer tour kicks off at the Mann Center in August

90s alt rock stars CAKE, who donate trees to their fans and Ben Folds, who is also a prestigious photographer on the side, are joining forces for a double headlining tour this summer. They’ll play a total of eight shows, kicking off in Philly with a stop at the Mann Center and rounding out in Indianapolis.
The last release from CAKE was 2011’s Showroom of Compassion, and Ben Folds last solo project was 2015’s So There with yMusic. Tickets and more information on the Mann Center show can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.
Tour Dates:
08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
08/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/19 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater
08/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bank Center
08/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park
