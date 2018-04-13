Free at Noon Flashback: The Shacks put us in a Haze on this beautiful afternoon

New York indie band The Shacks stopped by for WXPN’s Free At Noon concert today, and their performance was mesmerizing. Right off the bat, the first thing I noticed when I was walking in, was 19-year-old lead singer Shannon Wise’s voice. I stopped midway through the entrance and actually blocked everyone behind me from getting in. Instantly, I was sent into a dream-like state where I felt like I was floating on a cloud with the sun softly hitting my face.

What made the show more enjoyable for me, was the chemistry between the four-piece. They were smiling at one another and moving around the stage jamming out, especially the guy on the keys, Evan Heinze. He was rocking out in his shades, doing his thang. Just last month, the foursome release their debut album Haze, and we were lucky enough to hear some of their new stuff including the joyful, kittenish track “My Name Is”. The show ended with a classic keyboard solo followed by a drum solo from Ben Borchers, who the band said was playing his first live show with them. Right after, guitarist Max Shrager got up on the drum set and gave the crowd a colorful psychedelic guitar solo then jumped off, ending the show.

Honestly, this was a great way to start the weekend. If you haven’t been to one of WXPN’s Free At Noon shows, you’re missing out. Listen to the concert below, check out photos from the show, give a listen to The Shacks’ debut album Haze, and get ready to be put into a trance.

Comments