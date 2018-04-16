Wynonna Judd and the Big Noise, Patty Griffin, Valerie June, Shovels and Rope top Philadelphia Folk Fest’s 2018 lineup

The annual Philadelphia Folk Festival returns for its 57th year this August, and just announced its initial lineup, led by famed country singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd and her current band The Big Noise.

After appearing at the 2015 NonCOMM-vention, Judd and the band released their self-titled debut, Wynonna and the Big Noise, in 2016; the album featured collaborations with Derek Trucks, Sudan Tedeschi, Rapheal Saadiq and more.

Also high up in the festival billing are veteran Austin singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, emergin Memphis artist Valerie June, and the high-energy Charleston duo Shovels and Rope. Festival regulars David Bromberg Quinetet, Chris Smither, John Gorka, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet also perform.

The Philadelphia Folk Festival takes place August 16 through August 19th at Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford, Pennsylvania; it will once again kick off with a Thursday night campground concert hosted by World Cafe’s David Dye, featuring Gina Chavez, Talisk, and Toronzo Canyon.

Tickets are available now via the festival’s website, PFS.org. Read below for the full initial lineup, and check out music from some of the artists on the bill.

Philadelphia Folk Festival 2018 Lineup

Wynonna & The Big Noise

Patty Griffin

Valerie June

David Bromberg Quintet

Chris Smither

Shovels & Rope

Riders in the Sky

Eileen Ivers

Balsam Range

The Seldom Scene

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

Mary Gauthier

John Gorka

Christine Lavin

Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band

William Prince

Molly Tuttle

The Accidentals

Alash

Alexis P. Suter Ministers of Sound

Benjamin Dakota Rogers

The Black Feathers

Chastity Brown

Crys Matthews

David Myles

Earle & Coffin

Elage Diouf

Hermitage Green Honey Island Swamp Band

Jay Gilday

Joe Crookston

Lula Wiles

Making Movies

Martha Red Bone Roots Project

Matthew Byrne

Melanie Brulée

Missy Raines & the New Hip

Richie & Rosie

Skerryvore

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

Tempest 30th Anniversary Terence Jack

The Small Glories

Tom Paxton and The DonJuans

Trout Fishing in America

Vanessa Collier

Gene Shay

