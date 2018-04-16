Wynonna Judd and the Big Noise, Patty Griffin, Valerie June, Shovels and Rope top Philadelphia Folk Fest’s 2018 lineup

The annual Philadelphia Folk Festival returns for its 57th year this August, and just announced its initial lineup, led by famed country singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd and her current band The Big Noise.
After appearing at the 2015 NonCOMM-vention, Judd and the band released their self-titled debut, Wynonna and the Big Noise, in 2016; the album featured collaborations with Derek Trucks, Sudan Tedeschi, Rapheal Saadiq and more.
Also high up in the festival billing are veteran Austin singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, emergin Memphis artist Valerie June, and the high-energy Charleston duo Shovels and Rope. Festival regulars David Bromberg Quinetet, Chris Smither, John Gorka, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet also perform.
The Philadelphia Folk Festival takes place August 16 through August 19th at Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford, Pennsylvania; it will once again kick off with a Thursday night campground concert hosted by World Cafe’s David Dye, featuring Gina Chavez, Talisk, and Toronzo Canyon.
Tickets are available now via the festival’s website, PFS.org. Read below for the full initial lineup, and check out music from some of the artists on the bill.
Philadelphia Folk Festival 2018 Lineup
Wynonna & The Big Noise
Patty Griffin
Valerie June
David Bromberg Quintet
Chris Smither
Shovels & Rope
Riders in the Sky
Eileen Ivers
Balsam Range
The Seldom Scene
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
Mary Gauthier
John Gorka
Christine Lavin
Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band
William Prince
Molly Tuttle
The Accidentals
Alash
Alexis P. Suter Ministers of Sound
Benjamin Dakota Rogers
The Black Feathers
Chastity Brown
Crys Matthews
David Myles
Earle & Coffin
Elage Diouf
Hermitage Green Honey Island Swamp Band
Jay Gilday
Joe Crookston
Lula Wiles
Making Movies
Martha Red Bone Roots Project
Matthew Byrne
Melanie Brulée
Missy Raines & the New Hip
Richie & Rosie
Skerryvore
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams
Tempest 30th Anniversary Terence Jack
The Small Glories
Tom Paxton and The DonJuans
Trout Fishing in America
Vanessa Collier
Gene Shay
