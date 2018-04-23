XPN’s Gotta Hear Song of the Week: “Broke My Own” by Shannon Shaw

On their recent album, Onion, Shannon & The Clams came under the creative wing of Dan Auerbach, who produced the album in his studio and released it on his Easy Eye label imprint. Recently Shannon was on tour with Auerbach and Robert Finley as part of the Easy Eye Revue.

Shannon In Nashville is Shannon Shaw’s solo debut album, produced by Auerbach, due out on June 8th. The music, hearkens back to classic doo-wop, 60s R&B, and punk rock, all styles that have informed Shannon & The Clams’ records, and her torchy, smokey and confident vocals.

The album’s title is a nod to Dusty Springfield’s 1969 classic Dusty in Memphis. Shaw went down to Nashville to collaborate with Auerbach and his all-star house band comprised of drummer Gene Chrisman and Bobby Wood (keys and percussion) of the Memphis Boys, American Sound Studio’s house band that recorded hits by Elvis, Aretha, Neil Diamond, Herbie Mann, and Dusty Springfield. The sessions were rounded out by bassist Dave Roe, guitarists Russ Pahl, Auerbach and others.

Below, listen to the first single from Shaw’s solo album, “Broke My Own.”

