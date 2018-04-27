Kate Nash makes a welcome return to Philly with an energetic, interactive TLA show

English singer-songwriter Kate Nash brought a highly energetic show to the TLA on Thursday night. Nash is currently on tour in support of her recently released album Yesterday Was Forever, which was crowdfunded and independently produced. It’s been five years since she released her last album, Girl Talk, so the crowd was more than excited for Nash to take the stage. Similar to her discography, Yesterday Was Forever features a personal narrative with a genre-bending sound, including pop, indie rock, r&b, and electronic influences within her new songs. The set started with the instrumental focused song “Play,” featuring her three-piece backing band and a recorded track of Nash’s vocals. A few minutes later, Nash joined the stage much to the crowd’s excitement to perform “Mouthwash.” Nash’s set was heavy on nostalgia, and she included several songs off of her highly popular debut album, 2007’s Made of Bricks.

Nash was very interactive with her fans throughout the entire show, encouraging everyone to sing and clap along at times, even borrowing a pair of heart shaped sunglasses from a fan for her performance of “Life in Pink.” At one point, she jumped off the stage into the barricade to perform “We Get On” more intimately to the crowd, and even had a fan finish singing one of her lines.

The entire performance was empowering and filled with messages about self-love, confidence and acceptance. Before her performance of “Mariella,” Nash encouraged everyone to trust your inner freak, and to love and embrace yourself. Later on, Nash toned down the mood to give a small, but inspiring speech about mental and emotional health, and she encouraged everyone to openly talk about their emotions and seek out professional help if needed. She followed her monologue with “Musical Theatre,” a new song about her own mental health.

A few highlights of the show included animated performances of “Sister” and “Mariella,” and a feisty performance of “Dickhead,” where she encouraged the crowd to sing along with their middle fingers in the air. She called it group therapy and a great way to release negativity, and judging by everyone around me, it seemed to work pretty well. After performing “Foundations,” Nash introduced her bandmates and they all played short, but impressive features. Nash closed the set with an amazing performance of “Merry Happy,” that featured an outstanding and entertaining piano riff. After leaving the stage, the crowd cheered for an encore, and Nash and her band returned to the stage for a small set that included “Today” off her latest LP and “Birds,” another old favorite.

Singer-songwriter Miya Folick opened the show with an remarkable set featuring a few new songs and 2017’s EP Give It To Me. Folick led the set through her raw and impressive vocals, and she quickly captured the crowd’s attention. Midway through the set, her three piece band left the stage and she performed “Oceans” alone of stage. Another highlight of the set was her incredibly emotional and gut-wrenching performance of “Give It To Me.” Folick was fantastic, and definitely a great opener for Kate Nash.

Check out Nash’s setlist and photos from the show in the gallery below.

Setlist

Play

Foundations Tease

Mouthwash

Life in Pink

Sister

Dickhead

Agenda

We Get On

Mariella

Twisted Up

Musical Theatre

Nicest Thing

Always Shining

Hate You

Foundations

Merry Happy

Encore:

Today

Birds

