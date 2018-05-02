Lord Huron brings a mix of quiet and intensity to the Electric Factory

Indie folk-rock band Lord Huron took a sold-out Electric Factory crowd on a sonically rich, almost cinematic journey on Tuesday night. Lord Huron is currently touring in support of their third full-length album, Vide Noir, which was released just a few weeks ago. The record marks quite an ambitious shift in their sound: more rock, faster tempos, and an overall heavier sound. With such a shift in their sound, it was interesting to see how it would mesh with their previous work in a live show.

Frontman Ben Schneider, along with Mark Barry (percussion), Miguel Briseño (bass) and Tom Renaud (guitar), put on an impressive performance. Their set was the perfect mix of songs off Vide Noir and 2015’s Strange Trails. The band kicked of the set with an energetic performance of “Ancient Names (Part I).” There was a nice flow between the intensity of the newer songs and the more relaxed and whimsical sound of their previous albums. The performance was also quite a visual experience complete with impressive stage lighting and constantly changing video projections displayed behind the band.

A few highlights of the show included performances of “Ancient Names (Parts I and II),” “When the Night is Over,” “Meet Me in the Woods,” “Back from the Edge,” and “Fool for Love.” Lord Huron closed their main set with an awesome performance of “Time to Run” off their 2012 debut Lonesome Dreams, where drummer Mark Barry was played an impressive solo at the end of the song. The band returned to the stage with the highly popular track “The Night We Met,” popularized by its inclusion in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, and ended the show with a fun performance of “We Went Wild” off the band’s first EP, 2010’s Into the Sun.

LA band Midnight Sister opened the show with a set of their funky, psych-pop inspired experimental music. The band is currently touring in support of their debut album, Saturn Over Sunset. The duo of lead singer Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian was backed by a three-piece band, which gave them a nice, full sound. Giraffe put on an interesting performance as she sang and strutted on stage, mixed disco and pop culture inspired dance moves into in her performance. It was an interesting choice of opener for Lord Huron, and the audience’s reactions seemed pretty divided. Either you loved it or you didn’t.

Check out Lord Huron’s setlist and photos from the show in the gallery below.

Setlist

Ancient Names (Part I)

Meet Me in the Woods

Hurricane (Johnnie’s Theme)

Never Ever

Ends of the Earth

Dead Man’s Hand

Back From the Edge

The Balancer’s Eye

Wait By the River

Frozen Pines

Celestial Poem Interlude

La Belle Fleur Sauvage

Fool for Love

Ancient Names (Part II)

Way Out There

When the Night is Over

Vide Noir

The World Ender

Time to Run

Encore

The Night We Met

We Went Wild

