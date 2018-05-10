Listen back to all 90+ minutes of Dr. Dog’s #FreeAtMidnight concert

To cap the release day of their tenth studio album Critical Equation, Philly rockers Dr. Dog took the World Cafe Live stage at the stroke of midnight to a packed house of fans. WXPN’s first-ever #FreeAtMidnight concert saw the band stretching out across a 90-minute set, highlighting seven of the album’s ten songs.

Singer-guitarist Scott McMicken stood out with the fiery, determined “Go Out Fighting” and the spectral dreamscape “Night,” while singer-bassist Toby Leaman gave powerful performances of the contemplative “Buzzing In The Light” and the jaunty “Under The Wheels.”

Also in the mix were recent back-catalog cuts, like “Survive” and “Peace Of Mind” from 2016’s Abandoned Mansion, and the soulful “Bring My Baby Back” from The Psychedelic Swaml, as well as fan favorites like “Army Of Ancients” and “These Days,” wrapping the night on “Shadow People” and “Nellie.”

Listen to an audio archive of the entire performance below, check out a gallery of photos from the show, and keep an eye out for videos in the coming weeks. Dr. Dog plays the Festival Pier at Penn’s Landinh on Saturday, June 23rd with (Sandy) Alex G; tickets and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

Setlist

Listening In

Survive

Virginia Please

Buzzing in the Light

Go Out Fighting

Bring My Baby Back

Peace of Mind

Army of Ancients

Coming out of the Darkness

Under the Wheels

That Old Black Hole

Heart It Races

Night

Encore:

How Long Must I Wait?

These Days

The Beach

The Breeze

Jackie Wants a Black Eye

Shadow People

Nellie

Comments