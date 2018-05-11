XPNFest announces more artists, incl. Natalie Prass and The National Reserve

77 more days, 11 weeks left, a little over two months to go – however you want to say it, you better believe XPNFest is coming up quickly! Kicking off on Friday, July 27 across the river in Wiggins Park, NJ, the annual festival is returning for its 25th rendition. Today, we’re pleased to announce four more artists set to appear at the fest.

Joining the Wiggins Park crowd on Friday is Brooklyn’s The National Reserve, who just wrapped up a Free at Noon set earlier this afternoon. The Brooklynites show off their bluesy brand of Americana rock on their latest album, Motel La Grange, which just so happens to be out today. Give the album a spin if you missed the band’s set, or relisten to some of the tracks the band played earlier on air.

Rounding out the Saturday lineup, we’re pleased to welcome Fantastic Negrito to BB&T Pavilion, plus Natalie Prass and Forth Wanderers to Wiggins Park.

Fantastic Negrito will share the BB&T Pavilion stage Saturday with The War On Drugs, Sturgill Simpson, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Project of Xavier Dphrepaulezz, the Oakland-native recently released single “Plastic Hamburgers,” the opening track to the second LP released under the name Fantastic Negrito.

Richmond-based Natalie Prass will perform Saturday in Wiggins Park. Between now and then, Prass will relase her second studio album, The Future And The Past on June 1 thanks to ATO Records. We’ve heard the infectious earworm “Short Court Style” and piano ballad “Lost,” and we can’t wait to hear them live.

Jersey-natives Forth Wanderers released their self-titled debut on Subpop in April, and recently stopped by the WXPN studios to record a session for the Indie Rock Hit Parade, airing later this May. Exciting stuff from the rising indie rock stars, who have received high praise on their debut from critics and fans alike. If you happened to miss their show at The Church last week, be sure to catch them at Wiggins Park this summer for XPNFest.

Tickets for the XPoNential Music Festival are on sale now. Head over to the festival website for more information and to view the full daily lineups. Check out a sample of songs from the new XPNFest additions below, and keep counting down the days.

