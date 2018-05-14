Free at Noon Flashback: The National Reserve brings the heat to World Cafe Live

On Friday afternoon, Brooklyn rockers The National Reserve brought a high energy set to World Cafe Live, filled with solos on the drums, keys, and guitars. The band opened on some older cuts, dropped a cover of Ronnie Lane’s “Roll on Babe,” slowed it down with “Don’t be Unkind” from their new full-length project Motel La Grange, which was released Friday.

Lead vocalist Sean Walsh introduced the last song by asking the crowd “You guys like rock n’ roll?” The audience responded with screams and The National Reserve kicked into maximum overdrive with “California,” which tore the stage up, especially Steve Okonski on the keys. After the broadcast ended, the band returned to the stage for an encore featuring The Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down.”

During their performance, The National Reserve announced that they’ll return to the area to play the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival this summer on July 27th. Head over to the festival website for more information. Check out the photos from the performance below.

Comments