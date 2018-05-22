Watch Angel Olsen and MMJ’s Jim James cover Sonny & Cher in Brooklyn

This past weekend, director David Lynch curated and hosted the “Festival of Disruption” in Brooklyn. The multipurpose event featured a range of artists performing sets and hosting talks at New York venue Brooklyn Steel. Among the host of experimental electronic titans to perform, including Flying Lotus, Jon Hopkins, Animal Collective, and Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem, kindred spirits Jim James and Angel Olsen connected Sunday night to perform a standout cover of Sonny & Cher’s “Baby Don’t Go.” James and Olsen transformed the cover into an acoustic, downtempo performance compared to the 1964 original.

Angel Olsen recently announced a U.S. solo tour, which includes a stop at Harrisburg’s Midtown Arts Center in September. Head over to XPN’s concert calendar for information and tickets to the concert, and check out the duet’s performance from over the weekend below.

Comments