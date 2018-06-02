One Night Down: Dead & Co. in concert at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion

Last night, Bob Weir, John Mayer and their Dead & Co. companions kicked off a two-night stand at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion. They played two sets covering Grateful Dead classics — from “Jack Straw” to “St. Stephen” to “Ripple” — as well as covers of Georgia Crackers, The Crickets, and Paul Simon.



Check out photos, fan videos, full concert audio and setlist below. Dead & Co. return to the BB&T Pavilion tonight; tickets and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

LISTEN: Dead & Company Live at BB&T Pavilion on 2018-06-01

Setlist

Set 1:

Jack Straw

Cold Rain and Snow

Deep Elem Blues

Jack-A-Roe

Loser

Bertha

Cassidy

Jack Straw (reprise)

Set 2:

Not Fade Away

Dark Star

St. Stephen

Black Muddy River

Drums

Space

The Wheel

Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes

Wharf Rat

Not Fade Away

Ripple

