One Night Down: Dead & Co. in concert at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion

Last night, Bob Weir, John Mayer and their Dead & Co. companions kicked off a two-night stand at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion. They played two sets covering Grateful Dead classics — from “Jack Straw” to “St. Stephen” to “Ripple” — as well as covers of Georgia Crackers, The Crickets, and Paul Simon.
Check out photos, fan videos, full concert audio and setlist below. Dead & Co. return to the BB&T Pavilion tonight.
LISTEN: Dead & Company Live at BB&T Pavilion on 2018-06-01
Setlist
Set 1:
Jack Straw
Cold Rain and Snow
Deep Elem Blues
Jack-A-Roe
Loser
Bertha
Cassidy
Jack Straw (reprise)
Set 2:
Not Fade Away
Dark Star
St. Stephen
Black Muddy River
Drums
Space
The Wheel
Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes
Wharf Rat
Not Fade Away
Ripple
