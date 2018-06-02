One Night Down: Dead & Co. in concert at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion

By
Dead & Co. | photo by Dylan Eddinger | dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com

Last night, Bob Weir, John Mayer and their Dead & Co. companions kicked off a two-night stand at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion. They played two sets covering Grateful Dead classics — from “Jack Straw” to “St. Stephen” to “Ripple” — as well as covers of Georgia Crackers, The Crickets, and Paul Simon.

Check out photos, fan videos, full concert audio and setlist below. Dead & Co. return to the BB&T Pavilion tonight; tickets and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

 

LISTEN: Dead & Company Live at BB&T Pavilion on 2018-06-01

Dead & Co. | photo by Dylan Eddinger | dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com
Dead & Co. | photo by Dylan Eddinger | dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com
Dead & Co. | photo by Dylan Eddinger | dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com
Dead & Co. | photo by Dylan Eddinger | dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com
Dead & Co. | photo by Dylan Eddinger | dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com
dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6792.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6770.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6759.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6705.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6694.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6687.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6684.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6679.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6669.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6636.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6605.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6602.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6593.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6586.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6579.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/DSC2227.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/DSC2218.jpg" />dylaneddingerphoto.squarespace.com" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/4V7A6795.jpg" />

Setlist
Set 1:
Jack Straw
Cold Rain and Snow
Deep Elem Blues
Jack-A-Roe
Loser
Bertha
Cassidy
Jack Straw (reprise)

Set 2:
Not Fade Away
Dark Star
St. Stephen
Black Muddy River
Drums
Space
The Wheel
Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes
Wharf Rat
Not Fade Away
Ripple

Comments

comments

Tags: ,


Comments are closed.