Just Announced: Hozier will play The Fillmore in October

It’s been a few years since we’ve heard from Hozier, but news has just broken that the Irish singer-songwriter will take us back to church this fall with an appearance at The Fillmore on October 3. The show will be a stop on Hozier’s first US tour since 2015, which followed the success of his 2014 self-titled debut album.

With no official word of a new album just yet, World Cafe’s Talia Schlanger recently spoke to Hozier to get the inside scoop on what the musician has planned. In the interview, Hozier hinted that new music is “just around the corner” and talked about the thematic inspiration behind his new songs, even sharing a few lyrics.

Listen to the interview below and read more at over at NPR. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15; find more information on the XPN Concert Calendar.

