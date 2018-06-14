So Ryan Adams was a Denver meteorologist for the day

So this is a bit apropos of nothing, but how else would Ryan Adams have it? Evidently one of the veteran singer-songwriter’s lifelong dreams was to deliver the weather on the TV news, and somehow, this dream became reality in Denver.

After sending the city’s ABC affiliate a somewhat nonsensical song on the topic, he was invited on the air last night to deliver the forecast on the eve of his Red Rocks Amphitheater tonight.

It’s exactly as bizarre and cosmically Ryan as you would expect. He rocks a Batman shirt and flannel. He notes 15 mph gusts by saying”For anybody who’s super into the wind, you’re hooked up, there you go!” He stares at the green screen and proclaims “Woah.”

Watch it unfold below.

See the behind-the-scene pics of that time @TheRyanAdams did the weather on Denver7: https://t.co/kNhlKy02ek pic.twitter.com/PqNINksTxN — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 14, 2018

(h/t Pitchfork)

Comments