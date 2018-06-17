Firefly On The Fly: Saturday shines with The Killers, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Lucy Dacus, Alex Lahey and more

Saturday is always the longest haul of Firefly weekend, and we took in a huge range of music today. Pop rock four-piece The Aces started us off on the Lawn Stage, with Philly singer-songwriter Ben O’Neill not far behind in the coffeehouse. A doubleheader of Australian rock featuring Middle Kids and Alex Lahey lifted up our afternoon.

Philly rockers Foxtrot and the Get Down performed a rare acoustic set, something they should get in the habit of doing — these songs sound like they were written to be performed in this intimate, elegant way.

Lil Wayne‘s set was pure joy, from the crowd participation to Weezy shouting out the ASL signer. Lucy Dacus was sandwiched between him and PNB Rock, but she had a great sense of humor about it (“I would totally be at Lil Wayne right now”) and got a bit of crowd participation when PNB Rock’s trap beats started booming over her closing number “Night Shift.”

The one-two headlining punch came from The Killers, playing one of the most uplifting, life-affirming sets I’ve seen this weekend, as well as Eminem, who gave a decidedly more aggressive but no less unifying performance.

We’ll be back all day tomorrow for round three at Firefly, taking in the closing day with Alice Merton, alt-J, Kamasi Washington and Kendrick Lamar. Follow along on Twitter at @TheKeyXPN for live updates.

FULL GALLERY

Comments