Lake Street Dive played a free concert at Stroudsburg’s Sherman Theater

Boston folk-pop favorites Lake Street Dive played a free concert to a sold-out crowd at Stroudsburg’s Sherman Theater last night. The concert was put on by WXPN, and featured opening remarks from General Manager Roger LaMay, morning show team Kristen Kurtis and Bob Bumbera, and assistant music director Mike Vasilikos. The band’s set included the upbeat new “Baby Don’t Leave Me Alone With My Thoughts,” crowd favorites like “Red Light Kisses” and “Bad Self Portraits,” and covers of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” and Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl.” Check out scenes from the show by photographer William Harris, and give him a follow on Instagram at @lacertaphoto.
facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6814.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6816.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6833.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6842.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6854.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6863.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6871.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6891.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6897.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6901.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6902.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6906.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6907.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6913.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6920.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6922.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6923.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6933.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6940.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6946.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6948.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6950.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6955.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6956.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6959.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6961.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6966.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6974.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6990.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6992.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6993.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-6999.jpg" />facebook.com/lacertaphoto" data-big="http://thekey.xpn.org/aatk/files/2018/06/Lakestreet-Dive-6.19.2018-7004.jpg" />
Comments
- Categorized Under: