Hit the road with #XPNFest artists Sylvan Esso in their new “Signal” video

Electronic duo Sylvan Esso just released a video for the song “Signal” off What Now. The video is composed of clips from their tour of massive audiences dancing under glowing neon lights, shots of glittering cityscapes and vertigo-inducing rooftop views. It captures playful, candid moments and breaths of composure stolen backstage. Amelia Meath’s buoyant personality and charm is the core of her magnetic performances, and her chemistry with Nick Sanborn gives their shows a compelling energy.

Sylvan Esso will play the BB&T Pavilion on July 27 for the XPoNential Music Festival; tickets and info here. Check out the video below.

Comments