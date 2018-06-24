Firefly Bonus Reel: Photos from Smallpools, Foxtrot and the Get Down, Portugal. The Man and more

A week ago today, we were heading into the Dover Woodlands for our third day covering the annual Firefly Music Festival. We saw dozens of artists, shot hundreds of photos, and are continuing to sort out our thoughts on the experience — more of which we’ll share with you later this week. For now, take a look at some bonus photos from the weekend, shot by The Key’s Dylan Eddinger. He caught sets by LA pop rock band Smallpools in the Treehouse stage, a Coffee House set by Philly’s Foxtrot and the Get Down, Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy on the Lawn Stage, followed by Alaskan Portlandians Portugal. the Man, who played a moody set in low light, and a firey party by EDM star Martin Garrix.

