Dr. Dog officially kicks off summer at Festival Pier with (Sandy) Alex G.

There is an old proverb dating back to the year two thousand that goes something like “If Dr. Dog didn’t play a show, did summer ever really begin in Philadelphia?” And though it’s a rhetorical question, don’t doubt the power of a good doctor. Case in point – everything in my technological wheelhouse stated that we were due for a storm, probably a big one. Scott, Toby, Zach, Eric, and Frank had other plans, and the rain that was threatening to cancel their show never showed up. It’s a rare ability, and quite frankly impossible to prove, but there were nothing but believers in the house at Festival Pier on Saturday night.

It’s a testament to the power of Dr. Dog, but also to good old fashioned party-no-matter-what-and-feel-good-about-it music. Like many of their contemporaries and influencers, nothing was gonna stop these folks (myself included) from showing up, dancing like crazy people, and singing along to every throat tearing moment. It was a love fest of guests, too, with drummer Eric Slick’s dad Gary joined the band on their cover of Architecture in Helsinki’s “Heart it Races”; Natalie Prass joined them on “Coming Out Of the Darkness.” I could gush for pages, but what’s the point? You were there, and if you weren’t, you’ve been there before, or will be in the near future. If you’ve never heard them before (!!!), then may the setlist guide you weary traveler.

Unusually prolific Philadelphian (Sandy) Alex G kicked the evening off in fine fashion. Continuing to branch out his live sound with the addition of violinist Molly Germer (at least since the last time I saw him live), his sometimes quirky, sometimes confounding, but always honest indie rock is right at home alongside the headliners, and the weather was just as forgiving, allowing the full band’s sound to boom across the Delaware.

Below, check out a gallery of photos from the gig, and listen to a Spotify playlist of Dr. Dog’s setlist.

Setlist

Shadow People

Survive

Go Out Fighting

Lonesome

The Breeze

True Love (ft. Tom Kelly of (Sandy) Alex G)

Heart Killer

Abandoned Mansion

Heart It Races (Architecture In Helsinki cover ft. Gary Slick)

Listening In

Buzzing In The Light

How Long Must I Wait

Nellie

Where’d All The Time Go

Under The Wheels

That Old Black Hole

Army Of Ancients

Jackie Wants A Black Eye

Encore:

Say Something

Coming Out Of The Darkness (ft. Natalie Prass)

Nellie

Heavy Light

