Free At Noon Flashback: Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers remind us that our best days are still ahead of us

Steel City native Joe Grushecky joined the Free At Noon crowd today to share some new songs off his latest release, More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows, and the seasoned rocker wowed the crowd with his charismatic new tunes and incredibly joyous Houserockers band.

Following an epic rewrite of nearly every track that would have been More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows, we have what might be the best album of his lengthy and incredibly modest career. Grushecky isn’t one to brag, but who wouldn’t want to talk about the fact they worked with their friend Bruce Springsteen on this album? Featured in today’s set was a Springsteen-produced track, “Chain Smoking,” and it was without a doubt the most layered and progressive song we heard today, with undeniable influences from The Boss right there in the acoustic strums and electric guitar solos.

Grushecky is a really fun guy to watch on stage, and it’s even better knowing that this place that he’s reached with his music, this sort of working work-in-progress that he knows can only go up from here – that makes it such a more connected experience. Grushecky knows his work isn’t perfect, but he hasn’t peaked yet either. He told the crowd that he likes to believe that his best days are still somewhere ahead of him, which then led into the song “Work In Progress.”

You can catch Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers tonight and jam to all of the new tracks on More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows at the Sellersville Theater at 8 p.m.; tickets and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

