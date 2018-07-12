XPNFest set times announced, single day tickets available, Katie Frank replaces Forth Wanderers

The 2018 edition of the XPoNential Music Festival is right around the proverbial bend, and this morning we’ve got a few items of interest for all you music lovers converging on the Camden Waterfront in a couple weeks.

First, the set times have been announced — and while XPNFest, for the most part, does not make you choose between competing sets like so many other summer festivals might, it’s still a helpful detail to plan out your weekend. You can peruse the rundown of who’s playing when at the XPNFest Website, or in the handy dandy graphic at the bottom of this post.

Some exciting news for those of you who won’t be able to take part in the entire weekend — single day tickets for XPNFest are now on sale, and you can pick yours up here. In related ticketing news, if you missed the early bird ticketing deadline yesterday, you’re in luck — the festival extended early bird ticket pricing through Friday.

An update on the lineup — while we here at The Key were very much looking forward to seeing Montclair, New Jersey indie rock five piece Forth Wanderers play Wiggins Park — their self-titled album that dropped on Sup Pop this spring is fantastic — the band unfortunately cancelled their summer tour, including XPoNential Music Festival, with singer and songwriter Ava Trilling citing mental health concerns. They’ve been replaced on the lineup by local rootsy badass Katie Frank. Our thoughts are with Trilling, we hope she gets the space she needs to improve her well-being, and at the same time we are amped to rock out with Frank and her band.

Watch Frank’s video for “Long Face” below, and get tickets and more info on the festival at XPNFest.org.

