The Met Philadelphia reveals new interior renderings

The long-vacant Metropolitan Opera House on Broad and Poplar is inching towards reopening and rebranding as Philly’s latest and largest non-arena venue. This week, The Met Philadelphia shared new artistic renderings of the venue’s multi-use grand hall, the lobby, and bars outside the hall.

From the new images, we learn the floor will be able to accommodate both seated shows as well as general admission events. In a press release, Live Nation Philadelphia Regional President Geoff Gordon said, “These spectacular images help define the concepts we’re developing that will provide the ultimate concert experience for our guests with the best sight lines, crystal clear sound and so much more.”

The North Broad venue is slated to open in December 2018, and the venue has announced two shows for the 2019 season so far. First, singer-songwriter James Bay performs at The Met on March 9, 2019 and later singer and dancer Derek Hough hits the stage on June 14, 2019, according to the venue’s website. Head over to their website for more information on the events.

Check out our previous post on The Met to watch a trailer for the space, and view the new renderings of the interior below.

