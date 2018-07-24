Scenes from Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation anniversary concert at Festival Pier

Lauryn Hill | photo by Senia Lopez | senialopez.photography

Singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on tour this summer, and her July 13th stop at The Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing featured not only a full set of songs from the iconic album, but also a stacked roster of guests to open the show.

Below, check out scenes from the concert — including performances from Tierra WhackJo Mersa MarleyBusta Rhymes and M.I.A..

Tierra Whack | photo by Senia Lopez | senialopez.photography
Jo Mersa Marley | photo by Senia Lopez | senialopez.photography
Busta Rhymes | photo by Senia Lopez | senialopez.photography
M.I.A. | photo by Senia Lopez | senialopez.photography
Lauryn Hill | photo by Senia Lopez | senialopez.photography

[Full Gallery]

