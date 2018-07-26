Recommended Reading: XPNFest headliners the War on Drugs talk to Philly Mag about their sudden rock-star status

Fans of the War on Drugs know that rock isn’t dead. But the long-running band, who never set out to be rock and roll saviors, has ended up as living proof of the genre’s staying power, with a Best Rock Album Grammy for 2017’s A Deeper Understanding and rapidly growing success.

As frontman Adam Granduciel discusses in-depth feature in the newest issue of Philadelphia magazine, these days he continually finds himself navigating what it means to be a rock star in 2018. The L.A.-via-Philly artist tells the magazine, in response to the recent Grammy win which wasn’t part of the award show’s televised broadcast: “There’s always been fluctuations in what is popular, what is commercial, or what is mainstream and what is kind of, like, in the moment.” But if the War on Drugs is what’s in the moment right now, Granduciel seems to be okay with that — and so are we.

Read the full article online at phillymag.com or in print in the July issue of Philadelphia magazine. The War on Drugs headline the second night of XPNFest this Saturday, July 28 at the BB&T Pavilion. Find more information on the XPN Concert Calendar and at xpnfest.org.

Comments