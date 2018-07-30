Just Announced: David Byrne brings American Utopia back for a Mann Center encore

You just saw him at #XPNFest, but who can really get enough of David Byrne? If you’re still awestruck by his Friday night headlining set, then this is the news for you — Byrne will bring his American Utopia tour back our way sooner than expected, this time with a show at The Mann Center on September 20.

Those who caught Byrne’s mindblowing festival set know that the former Talking Heads frontman has something truly special planned for these shows — read a recap here. Tickets for the Mann show go on sale this Friday, August 3 at 10 a.m., more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar or The Mann.

