Bob Dylan, Kurt Vile and Amos Lee are on the initial lineup for The Met Philly

Singer-songwriter icon Bob Dylan will be the first artist to take the stage at the newly renovated venue The Met Philly, which opens on December 3rd. The initial lineup was announced this afternoon in a press conference from promoters Live Nation, and it also features Philly son Kurt Vile playing his hometown album release for his new Bottle It In LP on December 29th, and fellow hometown hero Amos Lee headlining on April 6, 2019.

The initial run of shows also includes Toto tribute band Weezer headlining on December 12th, cerebral Bucks County alt-popsters Ween on December 13th, violinist Lindsey Stirling on December 18th, and Germantown rapper PnB Rock on December 28th.

The press conference also featured an overview of the renovated historic building, which was built in 1908 by theater producer Oscar Hammerstien; over the course of the 20th century, it served as an opera hall, a recording space for the Philadelphia Orchestra, a movie theater, a ballroom, a circus venue, and most recently, a church.

“This music venue will continue the revitalization of North Broad Street, which is in the middle of a renaissance right now,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said at the press conference, noting that it brings the arts to North Philly via “a major, world-class venue.”

Developer Eric Blumenfeld headed up the restoration of the building; he was also responsible for the work done to The Divine Lorraine Hotel, where the press conference took place, just a few blocks away from The Met. “When I think about Philadelphia, and all of the culture, all of these wonderful buildings, and the fact that nobody ever saw this corridor…it’s just mind blowing,” said Blumenfeld.

City Council President Darrell Clarke echoed those sentiments, saying projects like the Divine Lorraine and The Met are “bringing life to North Broad like I’ve never seen before. This is truly a godsend.”

Below, listen to music from some of the initially-announced artists, and view the full schedule. For more information, visit the venue’s website.

Mon Dec 3rd, 2018

Bob Dylan & His Band

Opening Night!

Wed Dec 12th, 2018

Weezer

Fri Dec 14th, 2018

Ween

A Night at The Opera… House

Tue Dec 18th, 2018

Lindsey Stirling

Sat Dec 22nd, 2018

WDAS Holiday Jam with Charlie Wilson

Stokley

Fri Dec 28th, 2018

PnB Rock

Sat Dec 29th, 2018

Kurt Vile & The Violators

The Feelies

Sun Dec 30th, 2018

John Oliver

Mon Dec 31st, 2018

John Oliver

Fri Jan 11th, 2019

Greensky Bluegrass

Sat Jan 19th, 2019

Impractical Jokers

Starring The Tenderloins

Sat Feb 9th, 2019

Jim Gaffigan

Sun Feb 24th, 2019

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Sat Mar 9th, 2019

James Bay

Sat Apr 6th, 2019

Amos Lee

Ethan Gruska

Sat Apr 27th, 2019

Brian Regan

Fri Jun 14th, 2019

Derek Hough

