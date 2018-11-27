Watch Sharon Van Etten’s stunning, cinematic video for “Jupiter 4”

“Holy shit!” Sharon van Etten exclaimed on Instagram this morning. “Did I write a happy, almost poppy, love song!?”

Sonically, this track from the singer-songwriter’s highly anticipated Remind Me Tomorrow LP is spacious and spectral, occupying a gripping space somewhere between her pensive ballads and her barreling rockers. Lyrically, “Jupiter 4” is all about devotion, and its video finds Van Etten emoting in a variety of natural surroundings in sweeping, dramatic black and white shots.

Van Etten worked on the video with filmmaker and photographer Katherine Dieckmann, who also shot the cover art for her new album. This is what she had to say, per Brooklyn Vegan, about the experience.

I had been looking forward to collaborating with Katherine again since finishing our work together on her film [Strange Weather] in 2016. Since wrapping the film, she has not only been a guiding force in my work, but a light and guiding force in my life as well, sharing with me stories of how she and her husband made it work with two kids as artists living in New York and encouraging me to return to my music after my son was born. I asked if she would ever want to make a music video for me. She asked what the mood would feel like and I simply said ‘apocalyptic mom.’ And with that – she said ‘Absolutely.’ That’s why I love her so much.

Watch “Jupiter 4” below, and grab a pre-order of Remind Me Tomorrow here, via the Secretly Group. The record is out January 18th and Van Etten’s winter / spring tour brings it to Union Transfer on February 7th. Tickets and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar, full tour dates can be found below.

Tour Dates

Wed. Feb. 6 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Thu. Feb. 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

Fri. Feb. 8 – Boston, MA @ Royale #

Sat. Feb. 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre $ #

Mon. Feb. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

Wed. Feb. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall # — SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

Sat. Feb. 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

Mon. Feb. 18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

Tue. Feb 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall #

Thu. Feb 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom #

Fri. Feb 22 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial #

Sat. Feb 23 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre #

Tue. Feb. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

Thu. Feb 28 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park #

Fri. March 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel #

Thu. March 21 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

Fri. March 22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. March 23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Sun. March 24 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

Tue. March 26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Wed. March 27 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. March 29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Sat. March 30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

Mon. April 1 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Tue. April 2 – Koln, DE @ Luxor

Wed. April 3 – Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. April 5 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

Sat. April 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

Sun. April 7 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2 (DR Concert House)

Tue. April 9 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Wed. April 10 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Thu. April 11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanen

# = with Nilüfer Yanya

$ = with Fred Armisen

