Hiss Golden Messenger brings Hallelujah Anyhow back to Union Transfer

It was an evening with Hiss Golden Messenger on Wednesday night as Durham, NC singer-songwriter M.C. Taylor brought his four-piece band to Philadelphia to headline Union Transfer. The band’s most recent album, Hallalujah Anyhow, is just over a year old, and their set mixed up songs from it, as well as their recent Heart Like a Levee from 2016 and a mix of their back-catalog, including cuts from 2012’s Poor Moon and 2014’s Lateness of Dancers.

Below, check out photos of the gig by The Key’s Ellen Miller. Hiss Golden Messenger wraps up its 2018 tour tonight in Charlottesville, Virginia, and after an Asheville one-off in January and a short break, Taylor goes on a solo winter tour in February and March. Full tour dates can be found below.

[full gallery]

Tour Dates

12/21 — Jefferson Theater — Charlottesville, VA

1/19 — U.S. Cellular Center — Asheville, NC

2/12 — Callaghan’s — Mobile, AL *

2/13 — Standard Deluxe Inc — Waverly, AL *

2/14 — Tangled String Studios — Huntsville, AL *

2/15 — LO-FI Lounge — Indianapolis, IN *

2/16 — Moeller Nights Fest — East Moline, IL

2/17 — Midwinter Pitchfork Music Festival @ Art Institute of Chicago — Chicago, IL *

3/1 — Levon Helm Studios — Woodstock, NY *

3/2 — The Knickerbocker Music Center — Westerly, RI *

3/3 — Gateway City Arts — Holyoke, MA *

3/5 — 3S Artspace — Portsmouth, NH *

3/6 — ArtsRiot — Burlington, VT *

3/8 — Billsville House Concerts — Manchester, VT *

3/8 — Clementine Cafe — Harrisonburg, VA *

3/9 — ODU Goode Theater — Norfolk, VA *

* = solo

