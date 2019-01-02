Introducing the XPN 50/50: 50 musical years in 50 weeks

Starting Saturday, January 5th, XPN introduces a new weekly program: The XPN 50/50, showcasing 50 musical years in 50 weeks. For five hours each Saturday afternoon, noon to 5 p.m., we’ll take a walk into the musical time machine, digging into one year’s record releases.

We kick things off with the year 1979, hosted by XPN Music Director, afternoon DJ and Highs In The 70s host Dan Reed. Each week we’ll pick the years randomly with a different XPN host curating the day’s music.

The All-Request Saturday Afternoon with Eric Schuman will be on hiatus, and Bruce Warren’s Post Sleepy Hollow experience will be on from 10am to Noon.

1979 saw the release of some amazing records. To get warmed up for the show, we’ve included some below. We hope you tune in for the XPN 50/50 with Dan Reed next Saturday at noon.

